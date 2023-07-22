Theta Fuel Hits 1-Day Volume of $47.03 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $258.69 million and approximately $47.03 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,216,852,720 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.