The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 48.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Southern Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.