The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 983,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

