The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 315,894 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 114,736 shares.The stock last traded at $39.97 and had previously closed at $42.54.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Saturday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10.

The Liberty Braves Group last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

