The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Home Depot stock opened at $320.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.05 and its 200-day moving average is $302.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

