The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.89.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $246.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.13. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

