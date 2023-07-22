The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $773.35

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 773.35 ($10.11) and traded as low as GBX 744.59 ($9.74). The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 768 ($10.04), with a volume of 133,143 shares trading hands.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £571.46 million, a PE ratio of -226.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 772.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 817.34.

Get The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Warren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 814 ($10.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,140 ($10,643.31). In other The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Victoria Sant purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,236 ($4,231.17). Also, insider Michael Warren purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 814 ($10.64) per share, with a total value of £8,140 ($10,643.31). Insiders bought a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $1,936,600 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.