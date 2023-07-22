The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.91–$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $108.71 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,681.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,800.00%.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.