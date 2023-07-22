The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $402.33

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 402.33 ($5.26) and traded as high as GBX 411.50 ($5.38). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 409 ($5.35), with a volume of 670,086 shares traded.
The City of London Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 402.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 413.82. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,095.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.
The City of London Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.
The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile
The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
