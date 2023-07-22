The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 132.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Boeing by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 232,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.46. The company has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

