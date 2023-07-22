Tharisa (LON:THS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $82.93

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.93 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 79.77 ($1.04). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 72,023 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Tharisa Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £242.83 million, a PE ratio of 279.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94.

Tharisa Cuts Dividend

Tharisa Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.41 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,068.97%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

