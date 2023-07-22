Tezos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.42 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $800.69 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002837 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002320 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000990 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 967,130,611 coins and its circulating supply is 945,963,168 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

