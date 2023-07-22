Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.45 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.17 per share, with a total value of $200,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.17 per share, for a total transaction of $200,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,273. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

