Tevis Investment Management Raises Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 53,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC opened at $20.45 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Equity Commonwealth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.