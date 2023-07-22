Tevis Investment Management Purchases Shares of 4,377 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $46.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

