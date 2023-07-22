Tevis Investment Management Invests $278,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
