Tevis Investment Management Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.77.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $172.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

