Tevis Investment Management Has $520,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $454.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $458.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

