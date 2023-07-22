Tevis Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tevis Investment Management lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2,469.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 80,353 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.19.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $321,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,307.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,332 shares of company stock worth $22,931,006 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET opened at $171.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.14. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

