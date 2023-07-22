Tevis Investment Management Acquires 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 10.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,416. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.7 %

ACN opened at $314.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.27. The company has a market capitalization of $209.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

