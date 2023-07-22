TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $83.34 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.