TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.05 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $177.88 million and approximately $24.05 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00045941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,796,499,509 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,441,500 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

