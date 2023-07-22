Terra Classic One Day Volume Hits $33.73 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $504.64 million and approximately $33.73 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008704 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002815 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002306 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002443 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,411,006,010 coins and its circulating supply is 5,809,493,679,489 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.