Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $514.43 million and $33.23 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002319 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002463 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,414,134,811 coins and its circulating supply is 5,810,149,181,605 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.