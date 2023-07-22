Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Trading Up 1.9%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 7,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Terna Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

About Terna

(Get Free Report)

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.