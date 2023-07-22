TD Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTCS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. 352,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

