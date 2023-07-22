TD Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,420 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,568,960,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.55. The company had a trading volume of 337,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.19. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

