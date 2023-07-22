TD Capital Management LLC Invests $815,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

SPTM remained flat at $55.64 during trading on Friday. 180,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,458. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

