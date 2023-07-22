TD Capital Management LLC Has $89,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after buying an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.97. 2,627,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,590. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.