TD Capital Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 424,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,419. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

