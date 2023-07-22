TD Capital Management LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,860,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,526,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162,711 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,601,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 75,765 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. 105,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,827. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

