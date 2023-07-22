TD Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 205.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,441.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 677,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 662,161 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

XSD traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.90. 59,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.78. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $233.01. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

