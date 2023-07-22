TD Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 163,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VXF traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $154.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.