TD Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.9 %

Public Storage stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,349. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.86.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.