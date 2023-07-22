TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Stock Price Down 2%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

TCL Electronics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

About TCL Electronics

(Get Free Report)

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.