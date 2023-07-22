TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TASK. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.22.
Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
