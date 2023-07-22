TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TASK. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.22.

TaskUs Price Performance

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. TaskUs had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

