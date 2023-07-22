Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $134.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.88. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 74.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.