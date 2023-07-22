Tangible Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,035.33 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $8.75 or 0.00029274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $284.64 million and $36,035.33 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 8.75856876 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $37,339.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

