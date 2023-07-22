Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on August 15th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE TVE opened at C$3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.99 and a one year high of C$5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.89.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.95.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. In related news, Director Jeff Boyce bought 40,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.