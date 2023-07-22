Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

TSM traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,377,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

