SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 38,400 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 0.6% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $75.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

