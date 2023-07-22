SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after buying an additional 1,190,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,816,000 after purchasing an additional 130,661 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,778,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,767,000 after purchasing an additional 132,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,843,000 after buying an additional 286,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $80.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.