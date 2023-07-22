SYM FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,281 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.99 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.71.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

