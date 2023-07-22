Susquehanna Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.
CSX Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.46 on Friday. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.