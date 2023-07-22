Susquehanna Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.46 on Friday. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

