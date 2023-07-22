Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $27.00 at Bank of America

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NOVA opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

