SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Down 2.6%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 1,934,315 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 568,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $43.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.06 and a beta of -0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87.

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

