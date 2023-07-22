Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Thursday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Sun Art Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Sun Art Retail Group Stock Performance

SURRY remained flat at $2.81 on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Sun Art Retail Group has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sun Art Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

About Sun Art Retail Group

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates brick-and-mortar stores and online sales channels in the People's Republic of China. It operates hypermarkets, superstores, and mini stores under RT-Mart, RT-Super, and RT-Mini names. The company provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services.

