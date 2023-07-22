Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $580,568,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,916,000 after purchasing an additional 660,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $47.23 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

