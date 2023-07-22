Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,635 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $426,374,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $209.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

