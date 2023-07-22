Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.36 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $85.14 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.31.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

